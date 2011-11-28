SAO PAULO Nov 28 Finishing 10th overall in this year's Formula One world championship should boost Caterham's budget by around $28 million for next season, according to team owner Tony Fernandes.

Team Lotus, who will be renamed Caterham F1 next season, were again the best of the sport's three 'new' teams in Sunday's season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix and secured the 10th slot for the second year running.

Under the rules of the confidential Concorde Agreement governing the sport, that achievement will lift Caterham to 'Column One' status and a hugely increased payday when the revenues are divided up.

"It's critical. We've gone from earning less than $8 million to $36 million, something in that region," Fernandes told Reuters.

"It's significant. It's taken two years of hard work, that was our target and now we have something solid to build on," added the Malaysian aviation entrepreneur, who also owns English Premier League soccer club Queens Park Rangers.

"You've got to finish 10th for two years in a row to be a Column One team and that's what we've achieved. That's why we were jumping around like lunatics and all the Brazilians were confused as to why we were celebrating 10th."

The biggest danger for Team Lotus was for rain causing freak conditions at Interlagos that might have allowed HRT or Virgin racing to score a point and leapfrog ahead in the table.

Since they entered Formula One in 2010, none of the three teams have scored a point and the standings are decided by highest-placed finishes.

Team Lotus had notched up three 13th places to HRT's one while Virgin's highest finish was 14th.

"I think when Heikki (Kovalainen) lapped (Virgin's Jerome) D'Ambrosio for the second time, that kind of made me feel that we'd arrived," said Fernandes. (Editing by Peter Rutherford; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)