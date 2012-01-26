(Adds Fernandes quotes)
By Alan Baldwin
LONDON Jan 26 Malaysian-owned Caterham
emerged at the head of the pack on Thursday as the first of the
Formula One teams to show off their 2012 car.
If the green and yellow CT01 was unlikely to win any beauty
parade, with some branding the 'platypus-nosed' car downright
ugly, technical head Mike Gascoyne was sure it would not be
alone. Team principal Tony Fernandes said he loved it.
"As we're the first car out it is obviously stirring up a
lot of debate, but because of the 2012 regulations I think
you'll probably be seeing this type of nose on most of the cars
this year," Gascoyne said on the team's facebook page.
The rules have been changed to limit the height of the
nosebox to try and ensure noses are not too high.
"Our challenge is that you always want to get the chassis as
high as possible to allow clean air flow to the underside of the
car, and what you see on the CT01 is our solution to that," said
Gascoyne after pictures appeared on the cover of F1 Racing
Magazine and the team website (www.caterhamf1.com).
Former F1 designer Gary Anderson, now a technical analyst
for the BBC, said the nose's ridges and bumps were inevitable.
"The nose on the Caterham looks pretty stupid, but
everyone's going to be heading in that direction with the new
rules," he said.
Fernandes, who also owns Premier League Queens Park Rangers,
said the main thing was for it to be quick.
"As long as it is quicker than last year's car I don't think
the looks matter," he told the team website.
"I actually think it's beautiful. It's different, and
different does not equal ugly - in fact I think its difference
is what makes it beautiful, but then I am probably a bit
biased."
FIRST POINT
Renault-powered Caterham were Team Lotus last year, and
Lotus Racing in their 2010 debut season.
They have yet to score a point, like the other two 'new'
teams, but they have the KERS kinetic energy recovery system for
the first time this year and have set a top 10 finish as a
priority.
Finland's Heikki Kovalainen and Italian Jarno Trulli are
their named drivers, although there has been lingering
speculation about the latter's race seat. The season starts in
Australia on March 18.
Gascoyne said the new car had passed all the mandatory crash
tests and would be ready for the first pre-season test in Jerez,
Spain, from Feb. 7.
"The design of the car has been progressing since early
2011. It's the first year of real stability for us on the
technical side, and by keeping the Renault Sport F1 engine and
Red Bull Technology gearbox, we know exactly what we're working
with and what we can expect," he said.
"Each year so far we've effectively not only had a new
design team but also a new gearbox and engine combination.
"Now, however, we have a very stable design team under our
technical director Mark Smith, and this means we can take a much
bigger step forward in terms of the detail of the design."
Caterham have been using the Williams wind tunnel as well as
one in Italy, with aerodynamics the focus as they try and move
up the pecking order from 10th place overall last year and make
their point.
"This year...I am confident that we will become a danger to
many of the midfield teams, and yes, I want us to achieve a
point somewhere in 2012 - maybe two if we are very lucky,"
declared Fernandes.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)