LONDON, July 16 Caterham will move into the
former Arrows and Super Aguri factory at Leafield in central
England after this month's Hungarian Grand Prix, the
Malaysian-owned Formula One team said on Monday.
Team principal Tony Fernandes said in a statement that the
move from Hingham, in eastern England, marked the most important
point in the team's development since it entered the sport as
Lotus Racing in 2010.
"The F1 and GP2 teams will be first in place in Leafield and
Caterham Cars will be moving its HQ to Leafield in due course,"
he added.
He said work to refurbish the site had started and the
team's race trucks, which have left Hingham for back-to-back
races in Germany this weekend and then Hungary, would return to
Leafield from Budapest.
More than 200 team staff were making the move to Oxfordshire
in the next few weeks, he added.
Technical director Mark Smith said the move, in the heart of
Britain's 'Motorsport Valley', would make it easier for the team
to recruit and retain staff who had been reluctant to move to
more isolated Hingham.
"It was undeniable that geography may have prevented us from
expanding at quite the rate we want to," he said. "Now Leafield
is open, we have no barriers."
Smith said the team had an "aggressive employment plan in
place that will help us keep moving up the grid."
Caterham have yet to score a point since their debut but
have moved closer to the midfield teams this season and away
from Marussia and HRT, who came in with them in 2010, at the
bottom of the grid.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)