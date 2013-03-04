LONDON, March 4 The Caterham Formula One team strengthened their technical staff on Monday with the arrival of Hari Roberts as new head of aerodynamics.

Roberts worked previously with Jordan, Renault and Lotus.

"His appointment extends an excellent working relationship that I have had with him over many years with teams including Jordan and Renault F1 Team," said technical director Mark Smith in a statement.

"He gives us more senior leadership in a critical area of the team's development and it is another sign of our shareholders' ongoing commitment to our team's growth."

Malaysian-owned Caterham are starting their fourth season in Formula One still chasing their first point. The season starts in Australia on March 17. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)