* Caterham announce crowd funding initiative

* Team hopes to race in Abu Dhabi

* Move comes on day Marussia fold (Adds detail)

LONDON, Nov 7 Administrators of the Caterham Formula One team announced a crowd funding initiative on Friday to try to raise 2.35 million pounds ($3.72 million) by the end of next week so they can race in Abu Dhabi.

"If we don't hit the target by next Friday, obviously the pledged funds will be returned," Finbarr O'Connell, the administrator representing Smith & Williamson, said in a statement.

"But right now we are hopeful for the future of the team and we are confident that the team showing the world that it can race again will lead to a bright future under a new owner on a proper financial footing," added the 'interim team principal'.

Caterham went into administration last month and have missed the U.S. Grand Prix and are absent from this weekend's Brazilian round in Sao Paulo.

The crowd funding initiative came on the day administrators for rivals Marussia announced that team was closing with some 200 staff made redundant.

Caterham said companies and fans could pledge money through a website (www.crowdcube.com/caterham), starting from a pound with anyone who pays 1,000 getting their name on the cars that would race in the Nov. 23 season-ender.

In what looked like a way of selling kit and parts that would otherwise have to be auctioned off, the website offered drivers' boots, pit team overalls, gloves, front and rear wings and nosecones.

Four bargeboards from 2012 cars were offered at 400 pounds, with 45,000 pounds buying a corporate hospitality package to the Abu Dhabi race.

By 1600 GMT on Friday, the website was already showing contributions amounting to 105,210 pounds.

(1 US dollar = 0.6314 British pound) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in Sao Paulo, editing by Toby Davis and Ken Ferris)