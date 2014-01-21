FACTBOX-Motor racing-Formula One calendar and details for 2017
LONDON, March 15 The Formula One season starts in Australia on March 26, the first of 20 races. Race times are 1200 GMT unless stated.
LEAFIELD, England Jan 21 Japan's Kamui Kobayashi and Swedish rookie Marcus Ericsson will form an all-new driver line-up at Malaysian-owned Caterham this season, the Formula One tail-enders said on Tuesday.
The announcement completes the 22-driver grid for the season starting in Australia in March and marks a comeback for the popular Kobayashi, who last raced in Formula One with Sauber in 2012.
Ericsson, 23, will be making his debut after competing in the junior GP2 series last year.
The two replace Frenchman Charles Pic and Dutch driver Giedo van der Garde at a team that has yet to score a point in four seasons. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mitch Phillips.)
LONDON, March 15 Formula One has undergone major rule changes, with wider cars and fatter tyres providing a new look and bigger challenge.
LONDON, March 15 The old ringmaster has gone, pushed aside by Formula One's new American owners, and the marketing men have moved in with a mission to overhaul the circus and give spectators something more modern for their money.