LONDON Feb 17 The Caterham Formula One team dropped Italian Jarno Trulli on Friday and replaced him with Russian driver Vitaly Petrov.

The move, announced in a statement by the Malaysian-owned team, meant the season will start in Australia next month without an Italian driver for the first time since 1970.

It also marked a return for Russia's first Formula One driver who was dropped by Renault, now Lotus, at the end of last season.

Caterham, formerly Team Lotus, have yet to score a point in two seasons but have high hopes for this year. Their other driver is Finland's Heikki Kovalainen. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)