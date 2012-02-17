LONDON Feb 17 The Caterham Formula One
team dropped Italian Jarno Trulli on Friday and replaced him
with Russian driver Vitaly Petrov.
The move, announced in a statement by the Malaysian-owned
team, meant the season will start in Australia next month
without an Italian driver for the first time since 1970.
It also marked a return for Russia's first Formula One
driver who was dropped by Renault, now Lotus, at the end of last
season.
Caterham, formerly Team Lotus, have yet to score a point in
two seasons but have high hopes for this year. Their other
driver is Finland's Heikki Kovalainen.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)