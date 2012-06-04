By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, June 4
LONDON, June 4 Karun Chandhok is ready to claim
an Indian motor racing first by starting the Le Mans 24 Hours
sportscar race next week.
Narain Karthikeyan will always be the first Indian driver to
have competed in Formula One, and is still the only points
scorer, but Le Mans offers Chandhok his own chance to be a
groundbreaker.
"As long as I do a lap in the race that will be enough. To
be first out of 1.3 billion (Indians), that's quite nice," the
28-year-old former F1 driver told Reuters after his first laps
of the Sarthe circuit in Sunday's official pre-race test.
The key is in the word 'start'. Karthikeyan qualified for
the 2009 Le Mans but did not take part in the race after
wrenching his shoulder while clambering over the pit wall.
"I will be walking around the pit wall to go to the toilet,"
said Chandhok with a chuckle, without in any way diminishing
Karthikeyan's achievements in getting to where he did.
"We've spent the last 10 years in India, Narain and myself,
telling everybody how mega F1 is and I think in many ways we've
glossed over the fact that there are other high-level categories
and championships and good races out there like Indy and
Bathurst and Le Mans," added the driver.
A 24 Hours is the equivalent of 18 grands prix in distance
terms, nearly a full Formula One season in a day, with cars
covering 5,000km from start to finish. The attendance figure,
many coming from Britain, will be pushing 250,000.
As Chandhok pointed out, that is a bigger crowd than a
sellout India v Pakistan cricket match at Eden Gardens and the
Indian Grand Prix put together.
BIG BOXES
He will be sharing a Honda LMP1 car for the British JRM team
with Australian David Brabham, son of triple F1 champion Jack
and winner in 2009, and experienced Scot Peter Dumbreck.
"It's one of those big, epic boxes you have to tick in your
career," said Chandhok of a race that will see his private team
fighting to be best of the rest behind the mighty Audi and
Toyota works outfits.
They were 11th quickest of 61 cars on Sunday.
"It was my first time ever here and a bit of an eye-opener
when you're going down the back straight, I can tell you. When
you go to a place like Monza it's really quick but...when you
are doing more than 300k four times on the lap, it's a pretty
mega feeling," he added.
"It's pretty daunting actually because with the traffic and
on a circuit you don't know, you are still trying to find your
way around and you have the Audis coming past you and then
you've got slower cars in the way.
"It's also narrower than you think because you've got the
trees and the barriers quite close by."
The grid will be decided in qualifying next week before the
race starts on June 16 but Chandhok's 17 laps on Sunday mean he
has done enough distance to qualify as a driver.
LIVING IN DEBT
His last F1 race was with Team Lotus (now Caterham) in
Germany last year after 10 races with HRT in 2010 ended in
acrimony. His then boss, Colin Kolles, will also be at Le Mans
with his own team several garages up the pit lane.
Karthikeyan is still racing for HRT, under new management,
and Chandhok has not given up on returning to F1 one day
although he recognises it will be difficult.
"Of course if there was an opportunity to race in Formula
One, you're never going to say no," he said. "But the way that
it's gone, how many non-paying seats are there outside the top
four teams?
"We're still looking into it, to see if we can get the right
commercial backing in place but I'm very realistic," he added.
"I've had to mortgage the family homes twice in my career
and my grandparents' house once in the last six years to get to
where I am and I've just started recovering the debt.
"It's going to take me a few years to recover and do the
pay-back on that so I can't afford to keep...my whole family at
risk of living in debt their whole lives just because I'm
chasing a dream.
"I wish I was a multi-millionaire but I'm not."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)