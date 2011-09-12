By Alan Baldwin
| MONZA, Italy, Sept 12
MONZA, Italy, Sept 12 Karun Chandhok has a good
chance of racing in next month's inaugural Indian Formula One
Grand Prix, Team Lotus owner Tony Fernandes told Reuters.
"I'd like him to. It's up to the team to see (whether he
will)," the Malaysian entrepreneur said at the Italian Grand
Prix.
India's Chandhok, the team's reserve driver, has already
raced once this season after replacing Team Lotus's veteran
Italian Jarno Trulli at the German Grand Prix in July.
He has also taken part in several Friday practice sessions.
Team Lotus announced on Sunday that Trulli's contract had
been extended to the end of next year but Fernandes said the
Italian would be most likely to step down if Chandhok was given
the nod to race.
"Yes, I think Heikki (Kovalainen) is our number one driver.
although Jarno's outqualified him here," he said.
If Chandhok does race in India, there should be two
homegrown drivers on the starting grid for the Oct. 30 race in
New Delhi with Narain Karthikeyan set to be behind the wheel for
struggling HRT.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alastair Himmer; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)