LONDON Feb 2 McLaren's technical boffins
are confident they can claw back much of the aerodynamic
performance taken away by rule changes enforced by Formula One's
governing body this season.
The 2012 regulations have forced teams to re-position
exhaust systems so that they exit periscope-style rather than
having the gases blown through the rear diffuser for aerodynamic
gain.
Sophisticated engine mapping systems that allow a constant
flow of hot exhaust gases even when the driver is off the
throttle have also been banned.
"We now have new constraints in terms of the geometry, so
that is where we can put the exhaust pipe and what angle it can
be directed at, all of that intended to keep it high and away
from the diffuser," technical director Paddy Lowe explained at
the launch of the team's new MP4-27 car.
"The fact of the matter, though, is that exhausts exist on a
car, you have to have them, they blow gas.
"That will always generate some performance, a finite level
of performance. Even just simply blowing exhaust out of the back
of the car produces thrust that makes the car quicker," he
added.
"So there still is a very narrow extent to which you can use
exhaust gas to generate performance aerodynamically. Much, much
reduced from last year but inevitably we've been trying to look
at the ways to make the most of that."
The MP4-27 showed off in a functional launch with the
minimum of fanfare on Wednesday drew attention for the
tightly-packaged rear-end and smooth bulges on the bodywork
where the exhausts exit.
Engineering director Tim Goss said the focus now was more on
extracting gains from 'unblown' performance at the rear of the
car rather than 'blown'.
He was coy when asked to put a figure on the overall loss of
downforce compared to last year, when McLaren won six races and
finished overall runners-up to Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel in
both championships.
"We've set ourselves some ambitious targets and we'd expect
to recover a lot of what we lost," he said.
"You optimise around a certain package and... we thought we
were particularly good at achieving performance from the exhaust
system and blowing the diffuser last year.
"You pay a price in terms of base performance of the car, we
knew that, there were prices and trades that we were accepting,
and ultimately last year it produced the quickest car,"
continued Goss.
"This year we've taken those gains back and worked harder on
them and pushed that area harder... I don't want to quote
numbers, but we've set very ambitious targets and we'd like to
think that we go back with an equally competitive car."
