By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, June 15
LONDON, June 15 Formula One's governing body set
a June 30 deadline on Friday for teams to approve any new
cost-cutting measures, that would be policed by it, for next
season.
The International Automobile Federation (FIA) also said in a
statement after a meeting in Paris that it hoped to finalise a
new long-term agreement with the sport's commercial rights
holder in a matter of weeks.
"At their request, the FIA is having active discussions with
teams regarding cost control," the FIA said.
"Any amendments to the technical regulations resulting from
a further limit on expenditure on the chassis will be submitted
to the WMSC (World Motor Sport Council) via a fax vote before 30
June.
"The intention is to help all teams participate in the
Championship in a fair and equal manner."
The end of June deadline is the cut-off point after which
decisions for next season must be agreed unanimously, something
always difficult to achieve in Formula One, rather than by a
majority vote.
Ferrari president Luca Di Montezemolo, whose team have one
of the biggest budgets, warned on Tuesday that Formula One
needed to take urgent action to address costs - a concern echoed
by others.
Some of the smaller teams would like to see some sort of a
budget cap introduced next season when a new 'Concorde
Agreement' governing the running of the sport is due to replace
the one expiring at the end of 2012.
Not everyone agrees with the FIA having a role as a
policeman on costs, however.
Commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone said last month that
most of the 12 teams had agreed to sign an extension to 2020 and
the FIA, the other party in the agreement, said it too was close
to a deal.
"Discussions are on-going between the FIA and the commercial
rights holder, with the intention of finalising an agreement in
the coming weeks." it said.
With negotiations ongoing, the governing body also decided
to defer a deadline for entries to the championship to Sept. 30
from mid-July.
