Motor racing-Elliott claims second consecutive Daytona pole
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.
MONACO May 26 American Conor Daly, the son of former Irish Formula One driver Derek Daly, was unhurt on Saturday after his GP3 car was pitched high into metal crash fencing in a Monaco Grand Prix support race.
The 20-year-old Indiana-born racer's Lotus hit the back of Russian Dmitry Suranovich's Marussia, which was without a rear wing and weaving across the track, as they exited the tunnel at the fastest point of the street circuit.
The car took off and flew into the wire fence almost vertically to the left, before being hurled back to the track where it landed on its right side in a shower of sparks, debris and bouncing wheels.
Daly climbed out and said later on his Twitter account that he was unhurt.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Stephen Wood)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi became the first driver to win three Formula E rounds in a row on Saturday with Argentine fans also witnessing another milestone with a 'race' between two driverless cars on the streets of Buenos Aires.
LONDON, Feb 17 Liberty Media wants to steer Formula One towards a "better place" but there are no quick fixes for the sport's evident problems, newly-appointed motorsport head Ross Brawn has said ahead of talks with teams.