LONDON, June 20 British driver Anthony Davidson
was flown home on Wednesday after breaking his back in a crash
at the Le Mans 24 Hours race at the weekend.
"Home time today," the former Formula One racer said on his
Twitter feed before posting a photograph of himself on a
stretcher next to a medical plane flying him to Oxford.
"You've been cruel once again Le Mans but I'll stand on your
top step one day."
Davidson, 33, suffered two broken vertebrae on Saturday
night after a collision with a slower Ferrari he was trying to
lap at the Sarthe circuit sent his Toyota flying through the air
and into the tyre barriers.
Doctors have put his recovery time at three months. Davidson
said on Sunday he hoped to be fully mobile again after three
weeks.
