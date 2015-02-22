DAYTONA BEACH, Florida Feb 22 Joey Logano won a two-lap shootout to capture a first Daytona 500 on Sunday as Jeff Gordon's Great American Race farewell ended in a last lap crash.

What had been an orderly race finished in chaos when a crash with three laps to run brought out the red flag, leaving the cars parked on the track until a restart was ordered.

That set up a two-lap sprint around the high-banked 2.5 mile tri-oval to decide American motor sport's biggest prize.

Logano led the field on the restart, fighting off challenges from Kevin Harvick and defending champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. before he crossed the finish line under a yellow flag as a pileup involving several cars, including three-time 500 winner Gordon, behind him brought out the caution. (Editing by Steve Keating)