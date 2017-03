DAYTONA BEACH, Florida Feb 21 The official starting lineup for NASCAR's Daytona 500 race to be run at at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday (tabulate under position, car number, driver and sponsor):

1 - No. 3, Austin Dillon, DOW Chevrolet

2 - No. 78, Martin Truex. Jr., Furniture Row Chevrolet

3 - No. 20, Matt Kenseth, Dollar General Toyota

4 - No. 11, Denny Hamlin, FedEx Express Toyota

5 - No. 5, Kasey Kahne, Farmers Insurance Chevrolet

6 - No. 24, Jeff Gordon, Drive to End Hunger Chevrolet

7 - No. 9, Marcos Ambrose, Stanley Ford

8 - No. 41, Kurt Busch, Haas Automation Chevrolet

9 - No. 88, Dale Earnhardt Jr., National Guard Chevrolet

10 - No. 27, Paul Menard, Peak/Menards Chevrolet

11 - No. 98, Josh Wise, Curb Records Ford

12 - No. 33, Brian Scott, Whitetail Chevrolet

13 - No. 43, Aric Almirola, Smithfield Ford

14 - No. 21, Trevor Bayne, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center Ford

15 - No. 47, AJ Allmendinger, Kroger/USO Chevrolet

16 - No. 42, Kyle Larson, Target Chevrolet

17 - No. 38, David Gilliland, Love's Travel Stops Ford

18 - No. 40, Landon Cassill, Hillman Racing Chevrolet

19 - No. 31, Ryan Newman, Caterpillar Chevrolet

20 - No. 15, Clint Bowyer, 5-hour Energy Toyota

21 - No. 14, Tony Stewart, Bass Pro Shops/Mobil 1 Chevrolet

22 - No. 1, Jamie McMurray, McDonald's Chevrolet

23 - No. 26, Cole Whitt, Speed Stick Gear Toyota

24 - No. 32, Terry Labonte, C&J Energy Services Ford

25 - No. 16, Greg Biffle, 3M Ford

26 - No. 52, Bobby Labonte, Phoenix Construction Chevrolet

27 - No. 10, Danica Patrick, GoDaddy Chevrolet

28 - No. 13, Casey Mears, GEICO Chevrolet

29 - No. 23, Alex Bowman, Dr. Pepper Toyota

30 - No. 99, Carl Edwards, Fastenal Ford

31 - No. 55, Brian Vickers, Aaron's Dream Machine Toyota

32 - No. 48, Jimmie Johnson, Lowe's Chevrolet

33 - No. 2, Brad Keselowski, Miller Lite Ford

34 - No. 17, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Nationwide Insurance Ford

35 - No. 22, Joey Logano, Shell Pennzoil Ford

36 - No. 7, Michael Annett, Pilot/Flying J Travel Centers Chevrolet

37 - No. 18, Kyle Busch, M&M's Toyota

38 - No. 4, Kevin Harvick, Budweiser Chevrolet

39 - No. 36, Reed Sorenson, Golden Corral Chevrolet

40 - No. 51, Justin Allgaier, Brandt Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

41 - No. 30, Parker Kligerman, Swan Energy Toyota

42 - No. 66, Michael Waltrip, BlueDEF/AAA Toyota

43 - No. 34, David Ragan, CSX - Play It Safe Ford

- - - -

Failed to qualify: No. 35, Eric McClure; No. 83 Ryan Truex; No. 87 Joe Nemechek; No. 93 Morgan Shepherd; No. 95 Michael McDowell (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)