LONDON Nov 21 Veteran Pedro de la Rosa will drive for HRT next year after signing a two-year deal, the Spanish-owned Formula One team announced on Monday.

The 40-year-old Spaniard is a McLaren test driver but raced for Sauber in Canada this year as a stand-in for unwell Mexican rookie Sergio Perez.

"This is a very important step in my sporting career and one of the most considered ones I've taken," De la Rosa said in a statement.

"I'm at a very good stage in terms of maturity and am prepared to take on this challenge which motivates me hugely.

"I'm here to work hard, with modesty and humility, accepting where we are now but keeping in mind where we want to be in two years time," he added.

HRT will be De la Rosa's fifth team in Formula One after starting out with Arrows in 1999. He has also raced for Jaguar, McLaren and Sauber.

His best result was with McLaren in 2006 when he finished second in Hungary -- his only podium placing in 86 starts.

"The team's objective has always been to reinforce itself in every aspect: economically, technically and in a sporting aspect," said HRT principal Colin Kolles.

"Without a doubt the addition of Pedro de la Rosa for next year will be a fundamental foundation in the development of our project.

"Apart from being a great person he is an experienced driver as his career and prestige in Formula One prove ... I am sure he will adapt perfectly and that together we will achieve great things."

HRT have yet to come close to scoring a point since their debut in 2010.

Taken over by Spain's Thesan Capital in July, they have appointed former Minardi grand prix driver Luis Perez-Sala as a sports adviser.

"We have been working very hard for months on next season with the aim of making HRT a more stable, competitive and reliable team and, little by little, this hard work is paying off," said Perez-Sala.

HRT's current race drivers are Italian Vitantonio Liuzzi and Australian Daniel Ricciardo, with Indian Narain Karthikeyan also in the line-up at selected races. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)