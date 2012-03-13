LONDON, March 13 Nissan will power a
revolutionary DeltaWing car that will enter this year's Le Mans
24 Hours endurance race, the Japanese manufacturer said on
Tuesday.
The V-shaped car will not be classified at Le Mans, taking
the number 0 with a place in the pitlane reserved for
experimental cars because it does not conform to existing
regulations.
However, the team behind DeltaWing intend to use the
vehicle, which has half the weight and half the aerodynamic drag
of conventional racers while being powered by a 1.6 litre
turbocharged petrol engine, to showcase pioneering technology.
"This announcement gives Nissan the opportunity to become
part of a ground-breaking motorsport project and one which could
shape the future of the sport," said Nissan executive
vice-president Andy Palmer in a statement.
The sleek DeltaWing, built by American Dan Gurney's
Californian-based All American Racers, has a long thin
'fuselage' extending to two narrow front tyres aligned close
together.
The driver sits well back, almost over the rear axle.
The team expect it to use half the amount of fuel as
conventional racers while setting lap times between the Le Mans
LMP1 and LMP2 categories despite having only half the power.
The first two confirmed drivers are Britain's Marino
Franchitti, younger brother of Indy 500 winner and four-times
IndyCar champion Dario and a cousin of Formula One racer Paul Di
Resta, and Germany's FIA GT1 champion Michael Krumm.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)