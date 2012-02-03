SILVERSTONE, England Feb 3 Force India driver Paul di Resta declared himself fighting fit for the new Formula One season on Friday after recruiting David Coulthard's trainer to get him into shape.

The Scot, preparing for his second full season, told reporters at the launch of his team's new car that he felt ready for the 20 race marathon ahead of him and happier than ever with his preparations.

"There is a schedule in place and it's all based upon how I feel. It's very flexible," he said of his programme with Gerry Convy, who also worked with Fernando Alonso when the Spaniard was at McLaren.

"We speak at 8 o'clock in the morning, we go through how I'm feeling and what's the best way forward and then I send the results in at eight o clock at night. And he monitors that.

"The fitness level has definitely increased a lot," added the 25-year-old, who finished 13th overall last year with 27 points.

Di Resta said he had not stopped training in December but, with last season finishing in late November, it had been hard to stay at peak fitness over the holidays.

"You always bump into people that you've not seen all year and it goes a bit wrong but you very quickly change it," he smiled.

RECOVERY TIME

Convy will be travelling to all the races with Di Resta, the third Briton on the starting grid along with McLaren's two champions Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton, for the first time since 2007.

"He's doing fantastic, I'm really impressed. His fitness is terrific, it's exactly where I want him to be right now at this stage of the season," he said of his new employer. "He clearly listens and he wants to learn.

"I could have come back to Formula One for every year I've been out of it but he's the right guy at the right time for me to work with."

Convy explained that, with a rising number of long-haul races, recovery time would be crucial.

"You've got to be careful to manage your energy right. Once you get your level of fitness right, recovery periods are as important as the training itself," he said.

Di Resta said he was doing as he was told.

"There's days when he says you've got to have a rest day and you wake up and the sun's shining and you want to get out on your bike and he says 'No, it's a rest day, just take it off'," he explained.

"But the next day he'll give me a programme where you think 'Ah, I needed that rest day. it's all about recovery. I've recovered for a month and that's why you feel ready for the fight and even stronger."

Di Resta said he had spoken to Convy in 2010, when he was Force India test and reserve driver, but the race seat was confirmed too late in the day.

Convy then approached him in the middle of last year and said he would like to work with him.

"I'm doing a lot more cycling, I'm probably training three or four hours a day at the moment but I'm enjoying doing it. whereas before I never used to do as much," said Di Resta.

"David's worked a lot with Gerry and David's a good friend. David's actually been training with me the whole of January. He's been pushing on a bit.

"It's always good to have company when you're training. I've got three or four people. Jenson a little bit, mainly David and (touring car racer) Jamie Green. It almost become like a sociable three hours." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...)