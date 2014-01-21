LONDON Jan 21 Britain's Paul Di Resta will compete in the German Touring Car championship (DTM) with Mercedes this year after losing his Formula One race seat at Force India, the manufacturer announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Scot won the DTM title with Mercedes in 2010.

"It feels really good to be back in the DTM and to see so many familiar faces again," he said in a statement.

"Much has changed since my last DTM race in Shanghai in 2010 with new cars, a new set of rules and a third manufacturer, but what has not changed is my enormous appetite for success."

Force India have changed their lineup since last season with Germany's Nico Hulkenberg and Mexican Sergio Perez their 2014 drivers. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)