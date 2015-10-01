LONDON, Oct 1 Confirmed driver lineups for the
2016 Formula One season after McLaren announced on Thursday that
Jenson Button would be staying:
- - - -
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton (Britain)
Nico Rosberg (Germany)
-
FERRARI
Sebastian Vettel (Germany)
Kimi Raikkonen (Finland)
-
WILLIAMS
Felipe Massa (Brazil)
Valtteri Bottas (Finland)
-
RED BULL
Daniel Ricciardo (Australia)
Daniil Kvyat (Russia)
(Both under contract to Red Bull)
-
FORCE INDIA
Nico Hulkenberg (Germany)
Sergio Perez (Mexico)
-
LOTUS
Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela)
Second driver to be confirmed
-
TORO ROSSO
Carlos Sainz (Spain)
Max Verstappen (Netherlands)
(Both under contract to Red Bull)
-
SAUBER
Marcus Ericsson (Sweden)
Felipe Nasr (Brazil)
-
MCLAREN
Fernando Alonso (Spain)
Jenson Button (Britain)
-
MANOR MARUSSIA
Drivers to be confirmed
-
HAAS F1
Romain Grosjean (France)
Second driver to be confirmed
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)