LONDON Nov 7 Rubens Barrichello's Formula One future looks increasingly uncertain after a major Williams shareholder said the team were talking to 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen about a possible comeback.

Austrian Christian 'Toto' Wolff told the Kronen Zeitung that the Finn, who won his title with Ferrari, was one of several names on their list of possible drivers for next season.

"We are in conversation with Raikkonen," he said. "But he is only one of several options."

Former champions Williams, enduring their worst season in Formula One with five points from 17 races, have said nothing officially about any contacts with the 32-year-old 'Iceman' despite mounting media speculation.

Asked at the recent Indian Grand Prix whether Raikkonen might return to race for Williams next year, team chairman Adam Parr refused to be drawn.

"Our race drivers are Pastor Maldonado and Rubens Barrichello and if, and when, that changes we will make an appropriate announcement," he said.

Raikkonen, still hugely popular with F1 fans despite leaving the sport for rallying at the end of 2009, told the latest edition of F1 Racing magazine that anything was possible but nothing had been decided.

"There are many different options and of course a lot of speculation," he said. "Until something is certain, there is no point in speculating because it could go any way. To be honest, I don't know myself yet."

Barrichello, who has started more races than any driver in the history of Formula One, has said he wants to keep racing and is expecting a decision on his future before his home season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix on Nov. 27.

"The fans need to know. Williams told me they would like to make a decision before Brazil, so I hope at least that is a positive. I would like that to happen," the 39-year-old told reporters last month.

Rookie Maldonado brings substantial sponsorship to the team from Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and is sure to stay.

BIG DECISION

Adrian Sutil is likely to be another strong option for Williams if the experienced German is not retained by Force India.

Force India principal Vijay Mallya said in India that he hoped to announce his 2012 line-up before this weekend's race in Abu Dhabi but that looked less likely on Monday.

"All the drivers have asked me to make an early decision, and I respect that. I have a big decision to make," he said in a team preview. "But it's not made yet."

Britain's Paul Di Resta is expected to stay at the team, with Germany's Nico Hulkenberg, who raced for Williams last year and took pole position in Brazil, widely tipped to join him at Sutil's expense.

The other big question mark in the driver market hangs over Renault, with Robert Kubica's return still up in the air.

The Pole has yet to step into a Formula One car since his near-fatal pre-season rally crash and Renault will be trying out Frenchman Romain Grosjean in Friday practice this week to assess his potential.

Brazilian Bruno Senna, who has a contract to stand in until the end of the season, is also hoping to stay on if Kubica cannot return.

The top four teams -- Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes -- are all set to be unchanged for 2012.