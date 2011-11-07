LONDON Nov 7 Rubens Barrichello's Formula One
future looks increasingly uncertain after a major Williams
shareholder said the team were talking to 2007 champion Kimi
Raikkonen about a possible comeback.
Austrian Christian 'Toto' Wolff told the Kronen Zeitung that
the Finn, who won his title with Ferrari, was one of several
names on their list of possible drivers for next season.
"We are in conversation with Raikkonen," he said. "But he is
only one of several options."
Former champions Williams, enduring their worst season in
Formula One with five points from 17 races, have said nothing
officially about any contacts with the 32-year-old 'Iceman'
despite mounting media speculation.
Asked at the recent Indian Grand Prix whether Raikkonen
might return to race for Williams next year, team chairman Adam
Parr refused to be drawn.
"Our race drivers are Pastor Maldonado and Rubens
Barrichello and if, and when, that changes we will make an
appropriate announcement," he said.
Raikkonen, still hugely popular with F1 fans despite leaving
the sport for rallying at the end of 2009, told the latest
edition of F1 Racing magazine that anything was possible but
nothing had been decided.
"There are many different options and of course a lot of
speculation," he said. "Until something is certain, there is no
point in speculating because it could go any way. To be honest,
I don't know myself yet."
Barrichello, who has started more races than any driver in
the history of Formula One, has said he wants to keep racing and
is expecting a decision on his future before his home
season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix on Nov. 27.
"The fans need to know. Williams told me they would like to
make a decision before Brazil, so I hope at least that is a
positive. I would like that to happen," the 39-year-old told
reporters last month.
Rookie Maldonado brings substantial sponsorship to the team
from Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and is sure to stay.
BIG DECISION
Adrian Sutil is likely to be another strong option for
Williams if the experienced German is not retained by Force
India.
Force India principal Vijay Mallya said in India that he
hoped to announce his 2012 line-up before this weekend's race in
Abu Dhabi but that looked less likely on Monday.
"All the drivers have asked me to make an early decision,
and I respect that. I have a big decision to make," he said in a
team preview. "But it's not made yet."
Britain's Paul Di Resta is expected to stay at the team,
with Germany's Nico Hulkenberg, who raced for Williams last year
and took pole position in Brazil, widely tipped to join him at
Sutil's expense.
The other big question mark in the driver market hangs over
Renault, with Robert Kubica's return still up in the air.
The Pole has yet to step into a Formula One car since his
near-fatal pre-season rally crash and Renault will be trying out
Frenchman Romain Grosjean in Friday practice this week to assess
his potential.
Brazilian Bruno Senna, who has a contract to stand in until
the end of the season, is also hoping to stay on if Kubica
cannot return.
The top four teams -- Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari and
Mercedes -- are all set to be unchanged for 2012.
