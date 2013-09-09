By Keith Weir
LONDON, Sept 9 The new Formula E electric motor
racing series has signed up technology company Qualcomm and
logistics provider DHL as corporate sponsors before its launch
next September.
Californian company Qualcomm will be the official technology
partner to the championship, while German-owned DHL will help to
move cars and equipment between the 10 cities that will host
races, officials said on Monday.
The support of two major corporate backers from either side
of the Atlantic is a boost for Formula E, a new series of races
that will feature cars powered by electric energy scheduled for
launch in September 2014.
Races are due to be staged in the heart of major cities
including London, Beijing and Los Angleles in a 10-team series
that will offer a quieter contrast to the well established
Formula One.
Qualcomm will offer technology that will allow safety cars
to be charged wirelessly in the first Formula E season and plans
to make this available to race cars in subsequent years.
"New technologies in connectivity, wireless and mobile fit
perfectly with a Championship open to new technology, not only
for the cars but for everything around the venue," Alejandro
Agag, chief executive of Formula E Holdings said in a statement.
DHL, owned by Germany's Deutsche Post, said its involvement
with the new series mirrored a similar agreement it already had
with Formula One to help it shift vehicles and other material
from venue to venue.
The new tasks would be taken on by the company's existing
motor sports team that operates from bases in Britain and Italy,
a company spokesman said.
The new series is attracting interest among Formula One
teams who are keen to expand into new markets for engineering
and technology.
The Williams team have agreed to provide batteries for the
new cars, while rival McLaren has signed up to provide engines,
transmission and electronics.