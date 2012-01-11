Jan 11 Ferrari have hired former
Bridgestone chief Hirohide Hamashima to help the Formula One
team gain a better understanding of the way their car works with
the current Pirelli tyres.
The team also announced at a week-long 'Wrooom' event in the
Italian Dolomites resort of Madonna Di Campiglio that they
would launch their, as-yet unnamed, 2012 car at Maranello on
Feb. 3 before starting testing in Jerez in southern Spain the
following week.
Hamashima worked closely with Ferrari during the Michael
Schumacher years when they were the sport's dominant team and
Bridgestone's most important partner. Team principal Stefano
Domenicali welcomed him aboard on Wednesday.
A spokesman said Bridgestone's former motorsport tyre
development head would report to technical director Pat Fry and
start work at Maranello this week.
The Japanese engineer led Bridgestone's Formula One effort
between 1997 and 2010, a period in which Ferrari won five
drivers' titles in a row with Schumacher, one with Kimi
Raikkonen and also eight constructors' championships.
"He will give his contribution to the development of the car
and the issue of the tyres, as this was an issue where last year
we suffered in some conditions," team principal Stefano
Domenicali told reporters on Wednesday.
Bridgestone pulled out of Formula One at the end of 2010,
leaving Pirelli to take their place.
Ferrari finished third overall last season, well behind
champions Red Bull and McLaren, with just one win courtesy of
Spain's twice world champion Fernando Alonso.
The team have an unchanged line-up this season with Alonso
and Brazilian Felipe Massa, who needs to show a significant
improvement if he is to retain his place in 2013.
