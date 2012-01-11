* Hamashima to boost Ferrari tyre expertise
* New car to be launched on Feb. 3
(Adds engineer arriving from Mercedes, quotes)
Jan 11 Ferrari have signed up former
Bridgestone development chief Hirohide Hamashima to help Formula
One's oldest and most successful team get the most out of the
Pirelli tyres and fight for the title after a difficult 2011.
Team boss Stefano Domenicali also told reporters at a
'Wrooom' event in the Italian ski resort of Madonna Di Campiglio
on Wednesday that Ferrari would launch the 2012 car at Maranello
on Feb. 3 before testing starts in Spain the following week.
Hamashima, who worked closely with Ferrari during the
Michael Schumacher years when they were the sport's dominant
team and Bridgestone's most important partner, was one of
several new arrivals at Maranello.
Domenicali said Steve Clark had also joined from Mercedes as
a track engineer.
Hamashima will "head up a new project focusing on an
in-depth assessment of an area crucial to performance, which is
the interaction between the car and its tyres and he will also
be our technical link to Pirelli," said Domenicali.
"He knows the world of tyres. His knowledge is fundamental
and we have used this occasion to strengthen our understanding
in this area," he said. "Last year we were not that good in
exploiting all the tyres we had in hand, so that is the reason
why he has come into the team."
Both men will report to technical director Pat Fry.
The Japanese engineer led Bridgestone's Formula One effort
between 1997 and 2010, a period in which Ferrari won five
drivers' titles in a row with Schumacher, one with Kimi
Raikkonen and also eight constructors' championships.
Bridgestone pulled out of Formula One at the end of 2010,
leaving Pirelli to take their place.
Ferrari finished third overall last season, well behind
champions Red Bull and McLaren, with just one win courtesy of
Spain's twice world champion Fernando Alonso.
The team have an unchanged line-up this season with Alonso
and Brazilian Felipe Massa, who needs to show a significant
improvement if he is to retain his place in 2013.
Domenicali said the new car would be a significant departure
from last year's.
"Especially from a mechanical point of view it is a break
from the past," he said. "There are some new concepts in the car
that have never been used in our previous cars."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond and Justin
Palmer)