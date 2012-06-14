June 14 Ferrari are keeping a close eye on
Mexican Sergio Perez's performances at Sauber despite president
Luca di Montezemolo playing down his chances of replacing Felipe
Massa at the Italian Formula One team.
The Mexican is a member of the Ferrari driver academy. whose
head Luca Baldisserri told the team website (www.ferrari.com)
that he had talked to Perez before the 22-year-old finished
third in Montreal at the weekend.
That was Perez's second podium finish in seven races, the
other being second place in Malaysia in March, for
Ferrari-powered Sauber.
"After Monaco we had a discussion with Sergio," said
Baldisserri, a former strategist and past race engineer to
seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher.
"We wanted to find out why recent results had not lived up
to expectations after the Malaysian Grand Prix.
"Perez is undoubtedly talented but he often lets himself
down by being too aggressive which, especially in Formula One,
does not deliver results," added the Italian.
"The Montreal race was a great response, a race in which
Sergio not only ran at a great pace, but also managed his race
very well, managing to stay on track for 50 laps on the same set
of tyres."
Perez also overtook Ferrari's double world champion Fernando
Alonso, who ended up fifth and lost the overall championship
lead, in the closing laps.
Between Malaysia and Canada, Perez had failed to score any
points with three 11th places and a retirement.
Massa paid the price for an early spin and finished 10th in
Canada, with the Brazilian still looking a long way off his
first podium finish since 2010. He is out of contract at the end
of the season.
Di Montezemolo told Reuters this month that Perez needed
more experience and more good results before he could be put in
a Ferrari.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Tony Jimenez)