By Alan Baldwin
| June 20
June 20 Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel
could "easily co-exist together" as team mates, Ferrari
principal Stefano Domenicali has said in a comment likely to
send the Formula One rumour mill into overdrive.
Media reports last month suggested Red Bull's double
champion Vettel had signed a pre-contract agreement with
Ferrari, the sport's most successful and glamorous team, with a
move likely in 2014.
Alonso, also a double world champion, has a contract with
the Italian team until the end of 2016 and is very much the
number one in the current line-up with under-performing
Brazilian Felipe Massa.
Ferrari's official website (www.ferrari.com) published on
Wednesday an interview of Domenicali and Formula One supremo
Bernie Ecclestone by two German reporters who asked both men
about Vettel.
Presented with a photo-montage of Vettel as he might look in
Ferrari overalls, Domenicali smiled and said "in life one should
never say never."
"I think they are both intelligent guys and they could
easily co-exist together," he added when asked whether he felt
Vettel could only move to Ferrari once Alonso was no longer at
Maranello.
Alonso had a stormy time at McLaren when paired with
Britain's Lewis Hamilton, who ended his extraordinary debut 2007
season level with the Spaniard on points but ahead in the
standings as runner-up.
The Spaniard had eclipsed previous team mates and none of
his subsequent partners have troubled him either. Massa has not
been on the podium since 2010 and is out of contract at the end
of the season.
Ecclestone, who is close to 24-year-old Vettel, said he
would not advise him to move while still so young but recognised
it was a possibility.
"Usually, a driver ends his career at Ferrari, therefore it
could happen one day," said the 81-year-old Briton, who also
played down the obstacles to an Alonso-Vettel pairing.
"That wouldn't be a problem: both are drivers who are always
looking for a new challenge and to be in the same team would be
a new and big challenge," he said.
"They would both think they can bear the other one, as they
are sure of themselves and Stefano would do what was required to
so that they were treated equally.
"It would be a case of doing what I did at Brabham in 1979
with Niki Lauda and Nelson Piquet. I told them, 'guys it's
simple: whichever one of you is quickest is the team number
one'," said Ecclestone.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)