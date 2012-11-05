Nov 5 Ferrari president Luca Di Montezemolo has demanded more from his Formula One team to help Fernando Alonso beat Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel to the title with two races left.

Alonso trails the German by 10 points with his Italian team having 10 days to prepare for what could be a decisive U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, followed by the season's final round in Brazil on Nov. 25.

"I want to understand why the new parts that we brought to the track only partially improved the performance of the F2012," Montezemolo said on the Ferrari website after Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Alonso finished second at Yas Marina but his hopes of clawing back enough points to regain the lead vanished when Vettel raced from last place to third.

Montezemolo praised Alonso for giving "120 percent" but added: "It's clear that we have to do more for the coming races.

"That is what I requested today of (team principal Stefano) Domenicali and his team: We have 10 crucial days ahead, during which we most do everything to arrive in Texas with a car that can fight for the victory.

"Words count for nothing: This must be our target."

Alonso has won three races this season but none since the German Grand Prix in June. Vettel had won four races in a row before Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)