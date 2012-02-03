LONDON Feb 3 Ferrari unveiled their 2012
Formula One car via the Internet on Friday after their usual
glittering launch had been cancelled due to snow in Maranello,
where driver Felipe Massa was given a frosty reminder that he
must shape up this year.
The Italian glamour team have endured several difficult
seasons since Kimi Raikkonen, now back in the sport with Lotus,
won their last drivers' title and helped them to the
constructors' championship in 2007.
They finished third last season with former double world
champion Fernando Alonso fourth in the driver standings and
Massa a distant sixth as Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull destroyed
the field.
Brazilian Massa, who labelled the F2012 "aggressive" because
of its radical new look, has suffered two poor campaigns and was
warned he must perform this season with his contract up at the
end of the year.
"As for Massa, he knows as much as we know that he has to do
something great, something better after a not-so-positive
season," Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo said in a video
link on www.ferrari.com.
"We are offering him the best conditions to do a great job."
Team principal Stefano Domenicali added: "I'm sure this
year, after a difficult season, he will be able to show his
value."
Testing starts next week in Jerez in Spain with the first
race of the season in Melbourne on March 18.
Massa, so close to the title in 2008 before being pipped on
the last corner by McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, has not looked the
same driver since being badly injured in a crash at the
Hungarian Grand Prix in 2009.
On Wednesday, he tried to show that the fire was back in his
belly after ripping off the F2012's cover with Alonso.
"Let me tell you that it looks very aggressive, it was
something that was part of my dreams," Massa told the web video.
"It's a very important year for me and the whole team of
course; 2012, this is going to be the victory year. We are going
to fight to get the championship back," he said.
"I really feel focused on winning. There are positive things
in my head and I want to finish the championship in a better
way."
There was nothing but praise from Montezemolo and Domenicali
for dogged fighter Alonso, who won his two titles with Renault
and is now in his third season with Ferrari having narrowly
missed out on a third championship in 2010.
"It looks very different actually from what we have seen the
last two years," Spaniard Alonso said. "I'm going to start with
the same strength, force and determination. It's going to be a
challenging season."
