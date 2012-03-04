March 4 Ferrari gave Italians the bad news
on Sunday with a warning that their new Formula One car was
unlikely to be a winner, or even in the podium places, when the
season starts in Australia in two weeks' time.
"In the hunt for the podium in Melbourne? At the moment I'd
say no," the Ferrari website (www.ferrari.com) quoted technical
director Pat Fry as saying after the final pre-season test in
Barcelona.
"We are disappointed with the performance level seen at
these tests and I think we have a lot of work ahead of us,"
added the Briton, who joined Ferrari from McLaren in 2010.
Ferrari won just once last season, at Silverstone in Britain
with Spain's double world champion Fernando Alonso, while Red
Bull and Sebastian Vettel have won both championships for the
last two years.
The sport needs its most successful and glamorous team to be
back fighting for race wins and titles but Fry said it was hard
to measure accurately where they stood.
"It will only be in Melbourne that we will get a clear
answer as to whether we have to be very disappointed or just a
little, how far we really are off the front runners and
consequently how much ground we have to make up to get there,"
he declared.
Ferrari, whose stepped-nose car has been described as one of
the ugliest they have ever designed, made changes to their
exhaust positions during testing to try and extract more
performance.
"Clearly the decision relating to the exhausts that we took
last week meant we took a few steps backwards in terms of
development," said Fry. "How much? Difficult to say right now."
He said there would be a few updates for Melbourne, mainly
to readapt the car to the original exhaust configuration to be
used for the first four long-haul races in Asia and Middle East
and to get more downforce.
Red Bull had a new exhaust layout on their car on the last
two days of the final Barcelona test, something Fry indicated
might lead to controversy ahead.
"The Red Bull exhausts? I think that's a question for
(International Automobile Federation technical head and race
director) Charlie Whiting," he said.
