May 14 Ferrari added to the pressure on Felipe
Massa on Monday by highlighting how poorly the Brazilian has
performed this season and making clear that they expected him to
shift up a gear in Monaco next week.
Massa has not been on the Formula One podium since 2010 and
has scored just two points from five races this season. The 2008
season overall runner-up collected a drive-through penalty in
Spain on Sunday and ended up 15th.
Spanish team mate Fernando Alonso won in Malaysia, finished
second at his home race in Barcelona and is level with Red
Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel at the top of the
standings with 61 points.
Ferrari's official website (www.ferrari.com) compared their
relative performances at the same stage in 2011 and 2010.
"Fernando has always maintained a very high level (67 points
and second place in 2010, 51 and fifth place last year) while
Felipe's drop off has made itself felt," it said.
"The Brazilian had picked up 49 points two years ago and 24
the following year, while so far this season he has just two.
"In Montmelo (Barcelona), Felipe was very unlucky, both in
the race and in qualifying, but everyone, he more than anyone,
is expecting a change of gear starting right away with the
Monaco Grand Prix," added the website.
Massa lives in Monaco, which hosts the sixth round of the
season. He has never won in the principality, with third place
in 2007 and 2008 his best results there.
Alonso won with Renault and McLaren in 2006 and 2007
respectively.
"We expect Felipe to react and fight back after this unlucky
weekend, starting in Monaco," team boss Stefano Domenicali said
after Sunday's race. "We absolutely need his points to also
fight for the constructors' title."
Ferrari are fourth overall, 21 points behind third-placed
Lotus and 46 adrift of champions Red Bull, after starting the
season with a car whose performance was some way off their
rivals' pace.
Domenicali spoke also of the inspirational example of
Manchester City's Italian manager Roberto Mancini, whose club
won the Premier League title with two stoppage-time goals on
Sunday.
"You always have to believe you can do it, even when the
evidence has you believe the contrary," he said.
"Last night I watched the replay of the football matches
involving the two Manchester sides and saw the determination
with which Roberto Mancini continued to exhort his guys even
when the situation seemed lost.
"It was an example for everyone involved in sport."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Dave Thompson)