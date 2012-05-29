May 29 Ferrari suspended activities at their
Formula One factory in Maranello on Tuesday after an earthquake
struck the nearby region and was felt across northern and
central Italy.
A team spokesman said there had been no damage to any of the
facilities but employees had been released to allow them to join
their families.
The 5.8 magnitude quake struck near Modena, the second since
a May 20 tremor that destroyed hundreds of buildings and forced
more than 7,000 people to sleep outdoors in tents, killing at
least 10.
Ferrari are currently preparing for next week's Canadian
Grand Prix with Spaniard Fernando Alonso leading the
championship after finishing third in Monaco on Sunday.
