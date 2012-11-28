Nov 28 Ferrari are considering whether to lodge a protest that could lead to the result of the Formula One world championship being overturned.

British and Italian media reports said Ferrari were "evaluating footage" to see if it shows Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel making an illegal overtaking move in Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix, where he finished sixth to clinch the title.

The German beat Ferrari's Fernando Alonso by three points to rack up his third straight drivers' title.

Ferrari are analysing television footage from Vettel's on-board camera to determine if the 25-year-old overtook Toro Rosso's Jean-Eric Vergne in an illegal area of the track.

Vettel could be dropped to eighth if any protest is upheld and Alonso would be world champion by one point.

Spaniard Alonso tweeted cryptically on Tuesday: "I cannot perform miracles. I make miracles within the rules."

Ferrari, Red Bull and the governing FIA could not immediately be reached for comment.

The FIA could decide to investigate even without a Ferrari protest.

Vettel became the youngest triple world champion at Interlagos on Sunday having been involved in an early crash which left him at the back of the field facing backwards before fighting his way up to sixth. (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Toby Davis)