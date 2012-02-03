LONDON Feb 3 Spanish bank Santander have
extended their sponsorship of Fernando Alonso's Ferrari until
the end of the 2017 season, the Italian Formula One team said on
Friday.
The biggest bank in the troubled Eurozone had previously
signed a five-year deal with the sport's oldest and most
successful team, whose main driver is Spain's double champion
Alonso, from the start of 2010.
Alonso's contract runs to the end of 2016.
"We are pleased to have extended our relationship with the
Santander Bank," said team principal Stefano Domenicali in a
statement.
"In these first two years together, we have been able to see
on a daily basis how much our two companies share the same
values."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)