Feb 2 Ferrari have cancelled the launch of
their new Formula One car on Friday due to snow and freezing
temperatures in Maranello, the Italian team said.
"The decision was taken because of the weather conditions
and because of the difficulties that would have faced the 300 or
so people due to attend from the team partners, the authorities
and representatives of the media in their attempts to get to
Maranello," Ferrari said in a statement on Thursday.
Photographs and details will still be available on the
www.ferrari.com website.
The car, which Ferrari hope will take them back to the top
of the table after winning only one race with Fernando Alonso
last season, is due to make its track debut at the Jerez circuit
in southern Spain next Tuesday.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)