LONDON Feb 3 Ferrari have blamed Formula
One's 2012 regulations for making the nose of their new car "not
aesthetically pleasing" while also revealing that the front wing
of the F2012 will evolve in the coming months.
The car, codenamed 663 within the Maranello factory of the
sport's oldest team, includes several radical changes as
Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa look to regain Ferrari's glory
days after four years of disappointment.
The new rules state that cars this season must alter the
height of the front section of the chassis, the position of the
exhaust pipes and the mapping for the electronic engine
management.
Changes to the nose have especially upset the glamour team,
who have always wanted to look good on and off the track.
"The nose has a step in it that is not aesthetically
pleasing: with the requirement from the regulations to lower the
front part, this was a way of raising the bottom part of the
chassis as much as possible for aerodynamic reasons," a team
statement said on Friday as this season's car was unveiled on
the internet.
Snow forced the Italian team to cancel a live launch to
which some 300 people had been invited.
The 58th F1 single-seater built by Ferrari also has a new
suspension with the front wing still to be fully developed.
"Both the front and rear (suspensions) feature pull-rods,
aimed at favouring aerodynamic performance and lowering the
centre of gravity. The front wing is derived from the one
introduced on the 150º Italia in the final part of its racing
life (last season) and has been evolved from there.
"Further evolutions are planned in this area for the opening
races of the season," the statement added.
The sides have a new look with the radiators in a different
place while the lower part of the back of the car is narrower
thanks partly to a new gearbox casing.
The front and rear air intakes for the brakes have been
changed while the engine is little changed from last year's car
given the technical regulations.
The kinetic energy recovery system has kept its low central
location but has also been redesigned.
Ferrari - a distant third behind champions Red Bull and
second-placed McLaren last year - said much would still change
during the year.
"The car is due to undergo a very intensive development
programme over the first part of the season," the statement
said.
Testing, of which there is only 12 days, begins in Spain's
Jerez next week with the first race in Melbourne on March 18.
