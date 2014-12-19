Dec 19 Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne has replaced Spaniard Pedro De la Rosa as Ferrari test driver, the Formula One team said on Friday.

Vergne, who raced for the Italy-based Toro Rosso team this year, will focus mainly on car development work in the simulator.

Mexican Esteban Gutiérrez has already been appointed as test and reserve driver, while Spaniard Marc Gene and Italian Davide Rigon will also carry out some testing duties.

"I feel very honored to be joining the Ferrari family and becoming a part of the most prestigious team in the history of Formula One," said Vergne in a statement.

"The objective is...to help the Scuderia get back to the top step of the podium."

Ferrari are going through a major overhaul after experiencing their first season without a race win since 1993. Spaniard Fernando Alonso has also left the racing lineup, his place taken by quadruple champion Sebastian Vettel. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Justin Palmer)