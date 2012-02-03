By Alan Baldwin
SILVERSTONE, England Feb 3 Paul Di Resta
claimed bragging rights as the first Formula One driver to do a
lap in a 2012 car on Friday after his Force India team took the
wraps off their 'Hammerhead-nosed' VJM05 challenger.
The Scot guided the Mercedes-powered car gently out of the
pitlane at a bright but bitterly cold Silverstone on a day when
glamour team Ferrari cancelled their track launch due to heavy
snow in central Italy.
Williams had intended to run their new car at the Idiada
test track in Spain on Thursday but a spokeswoman said they were
unable to due to the weather.
The first official pre-season test starts in Jerez, Spain,
next Tuesday.
The Force India followed a trend of 'ugly' cars in response
to new aerodynamic regulations but theirs was less extreme than
the Ferrari approach and different to the 'platypus-nosed'
Caterham shown off online a week earlier.
The team, who have Germany's Nico Hulkenberg replacing
compatriot Adrian Sutil in the line-up, have targeted fifth
place overall in the championship after finishing sixth last
season and just four points behind Renault, now Lotus.
"If you take last year, it's definitely achievable,"
Hulkenberg told Reuters.
"To be fifth you need good consistent results, that's clear,
because fifth doesn't come easily just like that with one good
result. It's surely not going to be easy."
HAMMERHEAD
The front end of the car, with it's stepped nose and
T-shaped front, provided the main talking point of the launch.
"We call it 'Hammerhead'," said technical director Andrew
Green.
"It's a relatively benign piece of the car. It's all driven
from an aerodynamic principle underneath the nose. We want to
drive the nose up and the FIA want to drive the nose down so we
have to meet in the middle.
"The bit that meets in the middle is not aesthetically the
nicest looking thing. I think you get used to it and in 2014 it
will be a different kettle of fish again with a new set of
regulations."
Hulkenberg is returning to the starting grid after a year
out as a test driver following a strong debut season with
Williams in 2010.
After a few jokes about whether Nico was a 'faster' sounding
name than Paul, the German said the Briton had a slight
advantage from his year racing in 2011.
When Hulkenberg last raced Bridgestone were the tyre
supplier rather than Pirelli, a brand he has only used in Friday
practice sessions when only the medium or hard compounds were
usually available.
Using KERS will also be a novelty.
"It will take a little bit of time to get back into shape,
to get (rid of) that rusty bit of me for qualifying, for
racing," he said. "But I will work hard and try to make that
happen pretty quickly."
Di Resta has been hard at work throughout the winter,
linking up remotely with David Coulthard's former trainer Gerry
Convy and training with his now-retired fellow Scot in Monaco as
well as some other expatriate British drivers.
The Force India pair have just 38 starts between them but
deputy team principal Bob Fernley said that would be no
disadvantage.
"I think outside of, or maybe including, the top four, we've
got one of the most exciting driver line-ups, so I'm not worried
at all," he said.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)