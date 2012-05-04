LONDON May 4 The Force India Formula One team
must pay legal costs of more than $1 million dollars within two
weeks after a copyright case involving rivals Caterham and the
operators of an Italian wind tunnel, a judge ruled on Friday.
Court sources said Mr Justice Arnold awarded Mike Gascoyne,
Caterham's chief technical officer, an interim payment of costs
of 400,000 pounds ($648,100) and 1Malaysia Racing Team of
250,000 pounds.
1Malaysia Racing Team competed as Lotus Racing when they
made their debut in 2010, becoming Team Lotus in 2011 and
Caterham this season.
Two costs decisions relating to Italian company Aerolab were
postponed to next week due to lack of time. Force India's own
legal costs are also likely to be substantial.
Force India were ordered to pay an existing debt to Aerolab
of 846,230 euros ($1.11 million) after the case concluded in
March, with Aerolab ordered to pay 25,000 euros compensation to
Force India.
British-based Force India are owned by flamboyant Indian
drinks and aviation entrepreneur Vijay Mallya, whose Kingfisher
airline is struggling with debt of $1.3 billion.
The Caterham team is run by Tony Fernandes, the boss of
Malaysian budget airline AirAsia as well as English Premier
League soccer side Queens Park Rangers.
Force India had initially sought 15 million pounds
compensation from Aerolab and sister company Fondmetal
Technologies for the alleged "systematic copying" of aerodynamic
details on the team's 2009 car.
Before that, Aerolab had launched a claim against Force
India for unpaid fees.
Gascoyne worked previously for Silverstone-based Force India
and had used the Aerolab wind tunnel facility to test a Lotus
Racing car model after leaving them.
Force India accused Aerolab and 1Malaysia of using
confidential information and their intellectual property as a
'shortcut'.
The judge ruled that Force India had not established
systematic copying and held that neither Gascoyne nor Caterham
were liable for breach of confidence.
($1 = 0.6172 British pounds)
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
