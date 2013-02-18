LONDON Feb 18 Germany's Adrian Sutil and Frenchman Jules Bianchi, rivals for the last remaining seat on the Formula One grid with Force India, will both test for the team in Barcelona this week.

The team said on Monday that Sutil, the team's former driver who was dropped at the end of 2011 after being convicted of grievous bodily harm, would be in the car on Thursday with Bianchi testing on Friday at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Britain's Paul Di Resta, the team's only confirmed race driver at present, will start the second pre-season test on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A team spokesman said the test was not a 'shoot-out' between the two candidates, however.

"No, it's not a shoot-out," he said. "It's just two drivers helping the team with this week's test. I don't think it should be perceived as such, that's not the intention." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)