Motor racing-Rosberg warns Bottas about Hamilton rivalry
MONACO, Feb 13 Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.
March 14 Formula One drivers' form ahead of Sunday's Australian season-opener in Melbourne (Number=race classification, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, S=suspended, NS=did not start, EX=excluded. All races 2011, most recent first):
BR AD IN KR JP SG IT BE HU DE GB EU CA MC ES TR CN MY AU Sebastian Vettel 2 R 1 1 3 1 1 1 2 4 2 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 Jenson Button 3 3 2 4 1 2 2 3 1 R R 6 1 3 3 6 4 2 6 Mark Webber 1 4 4 3 4 3 R 2 5 3 3 3 3 4 4 2 3 4 5 Fernando Alonso 4 2 3 5 2 4 3 4 3 2 1 2 R 2 5 3 7 6 4 Lewis Hamilton R 1 7 2 5 5 4 R 4 1 4 4 R 6 2 4 1 8 2 Felipe Massa 5 5 R 6 7 9 6 8 6 5 5 5 6 R R 11 6 5 7 Nico Rosberg 7 6 6 8 10 7 R 6 9 7 6 7 11 11 7 5 5 12 R Michael Schumacher 15 7 5 R 6 R 5 5 R 8 9 17 4 R 6 12 8 9 R Vitaly Petrov 10 13 11 R 9 17 R 9 12 10 12 15 5 R 11 8 9 17 3 Kamui Kobayashi 9 10 R 15 13 14 R 12 11 9 R 16 7 5 10 10 10 7 DQ Paul Di Resta 8 9 13 10 12 6 8 11 7 13 15 14 18 12 12 R 11 10 10 Sergio Perez 13 11 10 16 8 10 R R 15 11 7 11 NS NS 9 14 17 R DQ Bruno Senna 17 16 12 13 16 15 9 13 - - - - - - - - - - - Pastor Maldonado R 14 R R 14 11 11 10 16 14 14 18 R 18 15 17 18 R R Pedro De la Rosa - - - - - - - - - - - - 12 - - - - - - Heikki Kovalainen 16 17 14 14 18 16 13 15 R 16 R 19 R 14 R 19 16 15 R Timo Glock R 19 R 18 20 R 15 18 17 17 16 21 15 R 19 NS 21 16 NC Narain Karthikeyan - - 17 - - - - - - - - 24 17 17 21 21 23 R NQ Daniel Ricciardo 20 R 18 19 22 19 NC R 18 19 19 - - - - - - - -
Key: (R=Retired, DNS=did not start NC=not classified, DQ=disqualified, NQ=did not qualify, NC=not classified):
BR-Brazil, AD-Abu Dhabi, IN-India, KR-South Korea, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-britain, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, TR-Turkey, CN-China, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 48 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 44 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 33 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 25 5. Craig Breen (Irel
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 73 2. Toyota Gazoo Racing 53 3. Hyundai Motorsport 40 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 26