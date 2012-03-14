March 14 Formula One drivers' form ahead of Sunday's Australian season-opener in Melbourne (Number=race classification, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, S=suspended, NS=did not start, EX=excluded. All races 2011, most recent first):

BR AD IN KR JP SG IT BE HU DE GB EU CA MC ES TR CN MY AU Sebastian Vettel 2 R 1 1 3 1 1 1 2 4 2 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 Jenson Button 3 3 2 4 1 2 2 3 1 R R 6 1 3 3 6 4 2 6 Mark Webber 1 4 4 3 4 3 R 2 5 3 3 3 3 4 4 2 3 4 5 Fernando Alonso 4 2 3 5 2 4 3 4 3 2 1 2 R 2 5 3 7 6 4 Lewis Hamilton R 1 7 2 5 5 4 R 4 1 4 4 R 6 2 4 1 8 2 Felipe Massa 5 5 R 6 7 9 6 8 6 5 5 5 6 R R 11 6 5 7 Nico Rosberg 7 6 6 8 10 7 R 6 9 7 6 7 11 11 7 5 5 12 R Michael Schumacher 15 7 5 R 6 R 5 5 R 8 9 17 4 R 6 12 8 9 R Vitaly Petrov 10 13 11 R 9 17 R 9 12 10 12 15 5 R 11 8 9 17 3 Kamui Kobayashi 9 10 R 15 13 14 R 12 11 9 R 16 7 5 10 10 10 7 DQ Paul Di Resta 8 9 13 10 12 6 8 11 7 13 15 14 18 12 12 R 11 10 10 Sergio Perez 13 11 10 16 8 10 R R 15 11 7 11 NS NS 9 14 17 R DQ Bruno Senna 17 16 12 13 16 15 9 13 - - - - - - - - - - - Pastor Maldonado R 14 R R 14 11 11 10 16 14 14 18 R 18 15 17 18 R R Pedro De la Rosa - - - - - - - - - - - - 12 - - - - - - Heikki Kovalainen 16 17 14 14 18 16 13 15 R 16 R 19 R 14 R 19 16 15 R Timo Glock R 19 R 18 20 R 15 18 17 17 16 21 15 R 19 NS 21 16 NC Narain Karthikeyan - - 17 - - - - - - - - 24 17 17 21 21 23 R NQ Daniel Ricciardo 20 R 18 19 22 19 NC R 18 19 19 - - - - - - - -

Key: (R=Retired, DNS=did not start NC=not classified, DQ=disqualified, NQ=did not qualify, NC=not classified):

BR-Brazil, AD-Abu Dhabi, IN-India, KR-South Korea, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-britain, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, TR-Turkey, CN-China, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)