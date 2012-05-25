* F1 Singapore flotation not decided
* Plan in place to replace Ecclestone
* Revenues of $2 billion seen this year
*
By Keith Weir
MONACO, May 25 Businessman Peter Brabeck,
celebrating his appointment as Formula One chairman on Friday,
said the motor racing series had not made a decision on whether
to proceed with a much discussed $10 billion listing on the
stock market in Singapore.
Speaking to Reuters over a trackside lunch with Formula One
commercial chief Bernie Ecclestone also in attendance, Brabeck
said the business had a plan in hand to replace the octogenarian
Ecclestone but hoped it would not be needed for a number of
years yet.
"He has a fantastic motivation. He has very good health,"
said Brabeck, who is chairman of Swiss food group Nestle
and was confirmed in the Formula One role at a board
meeting in Monaco on Friday.
"As Bernie has said, you can't replace Frank Sinatra but
you can find another singer. One day we are going to find
another singer and he or she will be different. The show will go
on," added Brabeck, an Austrian.
The diminutive Briton Ecclestone has built up the Formula
One business over the past 40 years, turning the current 20-race
series into a money-spinner that is expected to produce revenues
of $2 billion this year.
Life after the billionaire Ecclestone was seen as one of the
risk factors for investors in any flotation. The appointment of
heavyweight figures like Brabeck, who has had a small stake in
the business for the last couple of years, to high profile roles
was seen as underpinning its status.
Formula One has been given the green light to list in
Singapore, with speculation of a market debut next month.
However, market uncertainties and the turmoil surrounding the
Facebook IPO are making its owners weigh their words carefully.
"It was the first time that the board had a report on the
preparation, there was pre-valuation of the whole process. I
think we made a step forwards but no decision has been taken,"
Brabeck said.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and
Switzerland's UBS have been hired to lead the IPO. The
two U.S. houses have both faced a backlash over their role in
the messy Facebook flotation.
INVESTORS BUY IN
Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners unveiled a $1.6
billion deal this week to sell a 21 percent stake in the
business to U.S groups Waddell & Reed <WDR.N > and BlackRock
, along with Norway's Norges Bank Investment Management.
"If anything it has reduced the pressure or the need for an
IPO or a next step and that's why the board looked at the IPO
today as one option," Donald Mackenzie, managing partner at CVC
told Reuters in the principality, where billionaires' yachts are
moored alongside the famous street circuit.
"It's certainly something we are going to look at over the
next 3-6 months but there is no set timetable," he added.
CVC now owns around 42 percent of Formula One and sources
told Reuters this week it was looking to cut that to around 30
percent in a float. The estate of failed investment bank Lehman
Brothers is also looking to cash in a 15 percent stake.
Ecclestone, in a dark suit and eating a late lunch of
risotto after a lengthy board meeting, said he believed that the
German Mercedes team would sign up to remain in the sport.
Mercedes have been unhappy with reports that Ferrari, Red
Bull and McLaren, the top three in the sport, would be offered
future places on the board while it would miss out.
"I don't see any problem," Ecclestone said. "I'm a realist."
Teams are expected to sign up this year to a renewal of the
so-called "Concorde Agreement" -- the long-term deal covering
relations between Formula One, which owns the commercial rights
for 98 years, the teams and the FIA, the sport's governing body.
Ecclestone brushed aside talk of differences with the FIA as
minor and said he planned to meet FIA President Jean Todt over
dinner on Friday.
Ecclestone said top sports like soccer, tennis and Formula
One retained their appeal as an antidote to the grind of
recession. Formula One draws television audiences of over 500
million for its fortnightly races, helping to support its
valuation among sponsors and TV companies.
"When the world is bad, people want to escape," he said.
"I'm very proud of the job we do for TV, it's something good
to watch."
(Editing by Giles Elgood)