LONDON May 31 Formula One is getting everything
in place for a flotation this year but it will only happen when
the time is right, the sport's commercial head, Bernie
Ecclestone, told Reuters on Thu rsday, signalling that a listing
in June was now unlikely.
"We're going through all the normal motions which go
before...the analysts and the banks and all these people," said
the 81-year-old billionaire.
"We are getting prepared so all these things are done and
then whenever we want to go, we can go."
Asked whether that could mean a delay of several months,
given the volatile nature of markets and four major IPOs being
called off in Asia this week, Ecclestone said it would be a case
of "waiting until we think it's the right time."
Formula One is planning to float in Singapore, with
premarketing for the $3 billion IPO already under way. The
company had been expected to issue a prospectus next week prior
to going on the market later in June.
Ecclestone said it would be wrong to talk of any delay
because no firm date had been set for an IPO.
"It's going to be this year, we said we would do it this
year. It's not intended to be delayed," said the Briton.
English soccer club Manchester United put plans to float in
Singapore on hold last year because of market turmoil.
INVESTMENT DEAL
Formula One management has been stressing that it was
keeping its options open on its future financial structure.
Chairman Peter Brabeck told Reuters last week no decision had
been made whether to proceed with the IPO.
Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners unveiled a $1.6
billion deal earlier in May to sell a 21 percent stake in the
business to U.S. investments groups Waddell & Reed and
BlackRock, along with Norway's Norges Bank Investment
Management.
The sale cut CVC's stake to around 42 percent and CVC
Managing Partner Donald Mackenzie told Reuters last week that
the agreement eased the pressure to do an IPO. CVC has been the
main owner of Formula One since 2006.
A slump in Asian equities in the past week has weighed on
investors' demand for new listings in the region while Europe's
debt troubles and slower growth in China have added to investors
caution.
The fallout of Facebook's IPO debacle earlier this
month is also weighing on markets.
Formula One gets about a third of its revenue from race
promotion fees, with countries like Bahrain and Abu Dhabi paying
up to $40 million a year for the rights to host grands prix.
Another one-third of revenue comes from broadcasting rights,
with the remainder coming from advertising sales and non-core
businesses including transportation of race teams and
hospitality at race tracks.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS
have been hired to lead the IPO.
(Additonal reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Marguerita Choy)