LONDON Oct 24 Caterham Formula One have agreed to hand over management of the team to administrator Finbarr O'Connell, they said on Friday.

A statement released by the team announced the decision was made following a request from "Caterham Sports Limited and the legal advisors of Tony Fernandes' related EXIM Bank" on Thursday evening.

"Representatives of 1MRT/Caterham F1 Team have agreed, with all rights reserved, to hand-over management of the Caterham F1 Team to the administrator Mr Finbarr O'Connell in the higher interest of allowing the team to continue operating and preparing for the next events," the statement said.

(Reporting By Sam Holden; editing by Toby Davis)