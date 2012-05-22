* Deal places at least $7 billion value on Formula One
* Waddell & Reed, BlackRock and Norges Bank by stakes
* Formula One set to price offering before end of June
* CVC Capital cuts stake to about 40 pct from 63.4 pct
By Saeed Azhar and Elzio Barreto
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, May 22 Private equity firm
CVC Capital has sold a $1.6 billion stake in Formula
One to three investors including BlackRock ahead of the
motor racing company's planned $3 billion initial public
offering in Singapore, sources said on Tuesday.
The deal sets a benchmark valuation of at least $7 billion
for the company as financial advisers begin to target potential
cornerstone and retail investors during the pre-marketing
process of the IPO. The shares are expected to debut in June.
The pre-IPO deal cuts CVC's stake in Formula One to about 40
percent from 63.4 percent, one of the sources s aid. The two
other investors are asset manager Waddell & Reed and
Norway's Norges Bank Investment Management, the asset management
unit of the Norwegian central bank, known as Norges Bank.
"It raises some capital, which may be required, and it gives
the IPO a little bit more credibility if some well-known
investment houses come on board pre-IPO," said Peter Elston,
head of Asia-Pacific strategy and asset allocation at Aberdeen
Asset Management's Asian unit.
Finance Asia, which earlier reported the pre-IPO deal, said
the transaction gives Formula One an enterprise value of about
$9.1 billion including $7.2 billion of equity and $1.9 billion
of debt.
"We view this (pre-IPO deal) as a validation of the company's
valuation," the source told Reuters.
Goldman Sachs, UBS and Morgan Stanley
are lead-managing the IPO, which could be Singapore's biggest
IPO since Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing's Hutchison Port
Holdings Trust raised $5.5 billion in early 2011.
Another Southeast Asia listing, Malaysia's Felda Global
Ventures Holding, plans a $3 billion IPO this year. Facebook Inc
raised $16 billion last week in a record Internet IPO.
The IPO is the long awaited public floatation of a franchise
led by octogenarian billionaire Bernie Ecclestone, the
white-maned, colorful Briton of modest upbringing who was once a
race car driver himself. Formula One holds 20
races around the world and has more than 500 million television
viewers.
Officials with investment manager BlackRock declined to
comment and officials at Norges Bank and Waddell were not
available for comment.
The F1 IPO is set to be priced before the end of June after
the company and its bankers meet with investors and fund
managers to gauge demand for the offering.
"I don't think it's going to be priced cheaply," said Roger
Tan, chief executive of SIAS Research. "There's a brand premium
to it."
Formula One would join British luxury jeweler Graff Diamonds
in braving equity markets despite a slump in global stocks.
Graff started taking orders on Monday from institutional
investors for its up to $1 billion Hong Kong IPO.
IPOs had their worst start in about four years in the
Asia-Pacific region with overall equity market activity down
about a fifth from 2011 as investors fretted at buying new
shares because of falling markets.
MSCI's index for Asia ex-Japan has fallen
about 9 percent over the past month on concerns over slower
growth in China and the fallout from Europe's debt crisis. A
source close to the Formula One deal said on May 12 the IPO
could be delayed because of the ongoing market jitters.
RATINGS IMPACT
Formula One could have its B+ long-term debt ratings lifted
one notch after the IPO because of an expected improvement in
its debt profile, Standard & Poor's said in a May 15 report when
it put the company on "positive" watch.
The decision "mainly reflects our view that after the IPO in
the next two to three years, Formula One's adjusted leverage is
likely to lessen significantly and durably and that private
equity sponsors will exit Formula One's capital in the medium
term," S&P said in the report.
Formula One earlier this month unveiled a $1.8 billion
refinancing package to help lay the groundwork for the IPO.
