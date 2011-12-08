LONDON Dec 8 Sauber are to follow Ferrari
and champions Red Bull out of the Formula One teams' association
FOTA in a broadening rupture over cost-cutting measures in the
sport.
"Last week the Sauber F1 Team has declared its departure
from the Formula One Teams' Association FOTA. We have explained
the reasons for the decision to FOTA," the Swiss-based team said
in a statement without giving further details.
Glamour team Ferrari, who provide Sauber with engines, and
Red Bull announced last week that they had given notice of
withdrawal. Struggling HRT quit back in January.
The exodus will leave FOTA, created to represent a united
front in negotiations with commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone
and governing FIA, with just eight of 12 teams as members and
maybe only seven.
Toro Rosso, who also have Ferrari engines and are owned by
energy drink company Red Bull, did not attend a FOTA meeting in
London last week and had no comment on their status within the
organisation.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)