PARIS, March 29 Prime Minister Francois Fillon
will visit the Le Castellet circuit in southern France on Friday
amid speculation that he could announce the country's return to
the Formula One calendar next year.
A Ministry source said Fillon would present an update on the
situation and indicate that France was ready to host Formula One
for the first time since 2008.
Le Parisien newspaper reported he would announce Le
Castellet as the venue for a race in 2013, alternating with
Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps.
It indicated the annual fee payable to Formula One's
commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone would be less than 20
million euros ($26.58 million).
After going through a lean spell, France now has three
Formula One drivers on the starting grid, with Romain Grosjean
at Lotus, Jean-Eric Vergne at Toro Rosso and Charles Pic at
Marussia.
Le Castellet hosted Formula One races from 1971 to 1990,
after which the grand prix moved to Magny-Cours in central
France.
($1 = 0.7525 euros)
(Reporting by Pascal Lietout/Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare
Fallon)