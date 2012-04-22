PARIS, April 22 France will host a Formula One Grand Prix every other year from 2013, F1's commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone told daily L'Equipe on Sunday.

France last hosted a grand prix in 2008 at Magny-Cours.

The grand prix would be held at Le Castellet circuit, in southern France.

"We have a deal," Ecclestone, who was in Manama for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, was quoted as saying by L'Equipe website (www.lequipe.fr).

"We agreed on the financial terms with the sports minister, David Douillet, who visited me on Tuesday," he added. "We are just discussing a few money details related to the race." (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Clare Fallon)