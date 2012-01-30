MUNICH, Germany Jan 30 Former Force India
Formula One driver Adrian Sutil told a Munich court on Monday he
had made efforts to settle a row over a night club brawl last
year with Eric Lux but he had failed to do so despite his
repeated apologies.
The German, who has yet to find a race seat this year, is
charged with attacking and injuring Lux, chief executive of
Renault F1 team owners Genii Capital, in a Shanghai nightclub
after the Chinese Grand Prix last year.
Lux needed stitches for a neck wound.
"I did everything to try to settle this row," Sutil told the
court, adding he had even offered to support a Lux charity
project in Africa.
"I am really sorry, extremely sorry. I never wanted for this
to happen," said Sutil, dressed in a dark suit and tie.
The Renault team has since been renamed Lotus. Force India
have already announced Germany's Nico Hulkenberg as Sutil's
replacement.
Sutil, charged with bodily harm and risking a one-year
suspended sentence, said he had repeatedly apologised to Lux and
denied it was his intention to hurt him.
Lux, also in court, said he had expected the driver to visit
him in Luxembourg for an apology.
"A phone call is not good enough," Lux told the court.
A second court day is set for Tuesday when a verdict could
be announced.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)