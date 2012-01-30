MUNICH, Germany Jan 30 Former Force India Formula One driver Adrian Sutil told a Munich court on Monday he had made efforts to settle a row over a night club brawl last year with Eric Lux but he had failed to do so despite his repeated apologies.

The German, who has yet to find a race seat this year, is charged with attacking and injuring Lux, chief executive of Renault F1 team owners Genii Capital, in a Shanghai nightclub after the Chinese Grand Prix last year.

Lux needed stitches for a neck wound.

"I did everything to try to settle this row," Sutil told the court, adding he had even offered to support a Lux charity project in Africa.

"I am really sorry, extremely sorry. I never wanted for this to happen," said Sutil, dressed in a dark suit and tie.

The Renault team has since been renamed Lotus. Force India have already announced Germany's Nico Hulkenberg as Sutil's replacement.

Sutil, charged with bodily harm and risking a one-year suspended sentence, said he had repeatedly apologised to Lux and denied it was his intention to hurt him.

Lux, also in court, said he had expected the driver to visit him in Luxembourg for an apology.

"A phone call is not good enough," Lux told the court.

A second court day is set for Tuesday when a verdict could be announced. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)