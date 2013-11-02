ABU DHABI Nov 2 Switzerland's Fabio Leimer won the GP2 title, which has served as a stepping stone to Formula One in the past, in Abu Dhabi on Saturday after British rival Sam Bird stalled at the start.

Grand Prix regulars Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Romain Grosjean, Nico Hulkenberg and Pastor Maldonado won the series on their way up but Formula One's new rookie crop is likely to emerge from elsewhere.

Russian teenager Daniil Kvyat, signed by Toro Rosso for next season, is racing in GP3 - one step down - while Denmark's Kevin Magnussen is tipped for the top after winning the Formula Renault 3.5 crown.

Leimer, 24, does not appear to be on the radar of any F1 teams after four seasons in GP2 and a test with Sauber in 2011, but Bird has been a paddock regular as reserve for Mercedes. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)