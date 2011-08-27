SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 27 France's
Romain Grosjean moved a big step closer to reviving his Formula
One career after winning the GP2 feeder series on Saturday.
The Swiss-born driver, who started seven grands prix for
Renault without scoring a point in 2009, follows in the
footsteps of GP2 champions like McLaren's Lewis Hamilton,
Mercedes' Nico Rosberg and Virgin's Timo Glock.
Last year's champion, Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado, is now
driving for Williams.
Grosjean sealed the championship with a third place finish
in the first of two races in Belgium.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer;
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)